El Salvador
Walmart entered the region in 2005 and became Walmart Centroamerica in 2006. In 2009, Walmart Mexico acquired Walmart's operations in Central America from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and two minority partners. In 2010, Walmart Mexico became Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica. Our headquarters are in San Jose, Costa Rica. Learn more
Quick Facts
Website: walmartmexico.com.mx
Total Central America Associates: 37,671*
*As of March 2019
El Salvador at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
100
Despensa Familiar
63
La Despensa de Don Juan
17
Maxi Despensa
15
Walmart Supercenter
5