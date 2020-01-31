China

Location Facts

Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.

China China

Walmart China began in 1996 with the opening of a supercenter and Sam’s Club in Shenzhen. To date, Walmart operates a Global Sourcing Office, China's Global eCommerce headquarters, and stores under a number of formats and banners.

Quick Facts

Walmart China President & CEO: Wern-Yuen Tan

Number of Associates: 100,226*
*As of March 2019

China at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
438
Walmart Supercenter
404
Sam's Club
26
Neighborhood Market
8

More from Walmart