ChinaWalmart China began in 1996 with the opening of a supercenter and Sam’s Club in Shenzhen. To date, Walmart operates a Global Sourcing Office, China's Global eCommerce headquarters, and stores under a number of formats and banners.
Quick Facts
Walmart China President & CEO: Wern-Yuen Tan
Website: www.wal-martchina.com
Number of Associates: 100,226*
*As of March 2019
China at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
438
Walmart Supercenter
404
Sam's Club
26
Neighborhood Market
8