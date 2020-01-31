Chile

Location Facts

Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.

Chile Chile

In 2009, Walmart acquired a majority in Distribución y Servicio D&S S.A., Chile's leading food retailer. With headquarters in Santiago, Walmart Chile operates several formats including hypermarkets, supermarkets and Ekono convenience stores. Learn more

Quick Facts

President & CEO: Enrique Ostalé (Interim)
Website:  www.walmartchile.cl 
Number of Associates: 48,148*
*As of March 2019
Chile at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
367
Ekono
56
Superbodega Acuenta
116
Lider Express
103
Lider Hiper
87
Central Mayorista
5

More from Walmart