Chile
Location Facts
In 2009,
Walmart acquired a majority in Distribución y Servicio D&S S.A., Chile's
leading food retailer. With headquarters in Santiago, Walmart Chile operates
several formats including hypermarkets, supermarkets and Ekono convenience
Quick Facts
President & CEO: Enrique Ostalé (Interim)
Website: www.walmartchile.cl
Number of Associates: 48,148*
*As of March 2019
Chile at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
367
Ekono
56
Superbodega Acuenta
116
Lider Express
103
Lider Hiper
87
Central Mayorista
5