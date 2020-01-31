Canada
Location Facts
Where in the world is Walmart? Select a market and learn more about each location, including U.S. state details.
Canada
Walmart Canada was
established in 1994 and has headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. Store
formats include Walmart Supercentres and Walmart discount stores. Learn more
Quick Facts
Walmart Canada President and CEO: Horacio “Haio” Barbeito
Website: walmartcanada.ca
Number of Associates: 104,250*
*As of March 2019
Canada at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
408
Walmart Supercentre
343
Walmart Discount Store
65