Walmart Canada was established in 1994 and has headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario. Store formats include Walmart Supercentres and Walmart discount stores. Learn more  

Quick Facts

Walmart Canada President and CEO: Horacio “Haio” Barbeito
Number of Associates: 104,250*
*As of March 2019
Canada at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
408
Walmart Supercentre
343
Walmart Discount Store
65

