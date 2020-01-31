Argentina
Location Facts
Argentina
Argentina began in 1995 with the opening of a shop in Avellaneda, Province of
Buenos Aires. Walmart has become not only one of the major retail operators,
but also one of the largest job-creating businesses in Argentina. Learn more
Quick Facts
Website: www.walmart.com.ar
Number of Associates: 9,904*
*As of March 2019
Argentina at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
92
Changomas
53
Walmart Supercenter
29
Mi Changomas
8
Punto Mayorista
2