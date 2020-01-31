Argentina

Location Facts

Walmart Argentina began in 1995 with the opening of a shop in Avellaneda, Province of Buenos Aires. Walmart has become not only one of the major retail operators, but also one of the largest job-creating businesses in Argentina. Learn more 

Quick Facts

Website:  www.walmart.com.ar 
Number of Associates: 9,904*
*As of March 2019
Argentina at a glance
Total Retail Units on 1/31/20
92
Changomas
53
Walmart Supercenter
29
Mi Changomas
8
Punto Mayorista
2

