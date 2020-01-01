Leadership
From the beginning, Sam Walton surrounded himself with the kind of people who had big ideas and weren't afraid to take risk and bring those ideas to life. Walmart has elevated and been guided by leaders like these, who constantly inspire us to achieve the next level of success.
Executive Management
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart
Executive Vice President of Global Governance, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
President and CEO, Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.
President and CEO, Walmart U.S. eCommerce
President and CEO, Walmart International
President and CEO, Sam’s Club
Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc.
Executive Vice President, Softlines and General Merchandise, Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President, Neighborhood Markets, Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Walmart
Senior Vice President and Controller
Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart U.S.
Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Walmart
Executive Vice President, Supercenters, Walmart U.S.
Senior Vice President and Chief Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Officer
Executive Vice President, International Strategy and Development, Walmart International
Chief Executive Officer, SamsClub.com and Executive Vice President of Membership and Technology
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sam’s Club
Senior Vice President – Sam’s Club General Counsel, Asset Protection and Compliance
Executive Vice President and Regional CEO for Walmart Mexico y Central America, Canada and the U.K.
Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc; President, Walmart Foundation
Executive Vice President, People – Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Walmart International
Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship
Outgoing Executive Vice President and Regional CEO – U.K., Latin America and Africa, Walmart International (Retiring March 2020)
Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – Walmart International
Executive Vice President, Merchandising Operations, Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President, Food, Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Walmart Inc.
Senior Vice President and Chief Member Officer, Sam’s Club
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Senior Vice President and U.S. Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S
Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, Walmart U.S.
Walmart International Chief Administration Officer, Executive Vice President and Regional CEO – Massmart, Chile and Argentina
Executive Vice President, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Executive Vice President, Global Sourcing and Regional CEO – Asia
Executive Vice President, Consumables, Walmart U.S.
Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Walmart
Board of Directors
Strong corporate governance is essential for a successful business, and our board members ensure Walmart operates with integrity and accountability. Learn more about our corporate governance policies and read our Statement of Ethics.
Chairman of the Walmart Inc. Board of Directors and General Partner of Madrone Capital Partners
Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
Retired Chairman and CEO of KPMG International
CEO of Nextdoor
Vice Chairman of Wealth Management, Head of Multicultural Client Strategy, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley
Senior Advisor at Warburg Pincus, LLC, and Retired Chairman and CEO of American Airlines
Co-founder of Lumi Labs, Inc., and Former President and CEO of Yahoo!, Inc.
Managing Partner - Highline Group and Retired Dean of Business at Wake Forest University and Retired Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Inc.
Retired Chairman of the Board of Directors of Walmart Inc.
Founder, RZC Investments, LLC