Leadership

From the beginning, Sam Walton surrounded himself with the kind of people who had big ideas and weren't afraid to take risk and bring those ideas to life. Walmart has elevated and been guided by leaders like these, who constantly inspire us to achieve the next level of success.
Executive Management
    Doug McMillon
    President and CEO, Walmart Inc.
    Dan Bartlett
    Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs
    Brett Biggs
    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart
    Rachel Brand
    Executive Vice President of Global Governance, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
    John Furner
    President and CEO, Walmart U.S.
    Suresh Kumar
    Executive Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.
    Marc Lore
    President and CEO, Walmart U.S. eCommerce
    Judith McKenna
    President and CEO, Walmart International
    Kathryn McLay
    President and CEO, Sam’s Club
    Donna Morris
    Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc.
    Andy Barron
    Executive Vice President, Softlines and General Merchandise, Walmart U.S.
    Kelvin Buncum
    Executive Vice President, Neighborhood Markets, Walmart U.S.
    Meng Chee
    Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Walmart
    David M. Chojnowski
    Senior Vice President and Controller
    Megan Crozier
    Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club
    Michael Dastugue
    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart U.S.
    Jerry R. Geisler III
    Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Walmart
    Todd Harbaugh
    Executive Vice President, Supercenters, Walmart U.S.
    Ben-Saba Hasan
    Senior Vice President and Chief Culture, Diversity and Inclusion Officer
    Leigh Hopkins
    Executive Vice President, International Strategy and Development, Walmart International
    Jamie Iannone
    Chief Executive Officer, SamsClub.com and Executive Vice President of Membership and Technology
    Brandi Joplin
    Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sam’s Club
    Kerry Kotouc
    Senior Vice President – Sam’s Club General Counsel, Asset Protection and Compliance
    Richard Mayfield
    Executive Vice President and Regional CEO for Walmart Mexico y Central America, Canada and the U.K.
    Scott McCall
    Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.
    Kathleen McLaughlin
    Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart Inc; President, Walmart Foundation
    Julie Murphy
    Executive Vice President, People – Walmart U.S.
    Chris Nicholas
    Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Walmart International
    Nuala O'Connor
    Senior Vice President and Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship
    Enrique Ostalé
    Outgoing Executive Vice President and Regional CEO – U.K., Latin America and Africa, Walmart International (Retiring March 2020)
    Kerry Pauling
    Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – Walmart International
    Scott A. Pleiman
    Executive Vice President, Merchandising Operations, Walmart U.S.
    Charles Redfield
    Executive Vice President, Food, Walmart U.S.
    Karen Roberts
    Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Walmart Inc.
    Tony Rogers
    Senior Vice President and Chief Member Officer, Sam’s Club
    Lance de la Rosa
    Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club
    Steve Schmitt
    Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart U.S. eCommerce
    John Scudder
    Senior Vice President and U.S. Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
    Dacona Smith
    Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S
    Greg Smith
    Executive Vice President, Supply Chain, Walmart U.S.
    JP Suarez
    Walmart International Chief Administration Officer, Executive Vice President and Regional CEO – Massmart, Chile and Argentina
    Daniel Trujillo
    Executive Vice President, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
    Dirk Van den Berghe
    Executive Vice President, Global Sourcing and Regional CEO – Asia
    Latriece Watkins
    Executive Vice President, Consumables, Walmart U.S.
    Janey Whiteside
    Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Walmart
Board of Directors

Strong corporate governance is essential for a successful business, and our board members ensure Walmart operates with integrity and accountability. Learn more about our corporate governance policies and read our Statement of Ethics.
    Gregory B. Penner
    Chairman of the Walmart Inc. Board of Directors and General Partner of Madrone Capital Partners
    Cesar Conde
    Chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
    Timothy P. Flynn
    Retired Chairman and CEO of KPMG International
    Sarah Friar
    CEO of Nextdoor
    Carla A. Harris
    Vice Chairman of Wealth Management, Head of Multicultural Client Strategy, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley
    Tom Horton
    Senior Advisor at Warburg Pincus, LLC, and Retired Chairman and CEO of American Airlines
    Marissa A. Mayer
    Co-founder of Lumi Labs, Inc., and Former President and CEO of Yahoo!, Inc.
    Doug McMillon
    President and CEO, Walmart Inc.
    Steven S Reinemund
    Managing Partner - Highline Group and Retired Dean of Business at Wake Forest University and Retired Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Inc.
    S. Robson ‘Rob’ Walton
    Retired Chairman of the Board of Directors of Walmart Inc.
    Steuart Walton
    Founder, RZC Investments, LLC
