Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the 2023 Goldman Sachs Global Consumer Conference Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:30 a.m. CDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com.

A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.