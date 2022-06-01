2022 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

The Annual Shareholders Meeting set for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, will be held in a virtual-only format. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast here, beginning at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 8, 2022. The company’s proxy statement will be filed in late April and will include details confirming how shareholders can access the June 1 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, without the option to vote.

Walmart will resume its traditional Friday Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on June 3 to recognize Walmart’s associates from around the world as well as shareholders. The event will begin at 8 a.m. CDT and will be webcast here.

A transcript of the event will be available here.