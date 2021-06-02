2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting set for Wednesday, June 2, 2021 will be conducted by virtual meeting only. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast beginning at 10:30 a.m. CDT. There will not be a physical location for the annual meeting this year.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 9, 2021. The company’s proxy statement that will be filed in April will include details confirming how shares may be voted before or during the meeting on June 2, as well as how to access it as a shareholder. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting through a link on the company’s website.

A transcript of the event will be available here.