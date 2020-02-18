Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) hosted the 2020 Investment Community Meeting on February 18, 2020 in New York City.
Webcast Replay
Event Materials
Press Release | Walmart Releases Q4 and FY20 Full-year Earnings
Dan Binder | Welcome Presentation
Brett Biggs | Presentation
Doug McMillon | Presentation
John Furner | Presentation
Marc Lore | Presentation
Judith McKenna | Presentation
Kath McLay | Presentation
