Company Facts

Walmart employs 2.2 million associates around the world — 1.5 million in the U.S. alone. About 75% of our store management teams started as hourly associates, and they earn between $50,000 and $170,000 a year — similar to what firefighters, accountants, and even doctors make. Last year, Walmart promoted about 200,000 people to jobs with more responsibility and higher pay.