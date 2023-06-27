Walmart Response to Providence Fundraising Photograph

Since 1987, Walmart associates have raised more than $1 billion for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH). In Rhode Island, these efforts have raised almost $3.6 million for Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

However, the CMNH campaign event recently held at one of our Providence locations parodying jailed associates raising money as “bail” for their release was inappropriate and insensitive. The picture of a Black associate in a cage was deeply disappointing and not acceptable.

We had twenty associates representing multiple ethnicities all voluntarily take turns raising money by sitting in the makeshift “jail.” In no way did these associates, who voluntarily participated, mean for this to be interpreted as anything other than to raise money for children in need in their communities. However, the pictures posted to social media leave an unacceptable impression. Our associates and store management are painfully aware and are sorry. And on behalf of the executive management, we are sorry for any pain this event has caused.

Though this activation was meant to support an important cause, it was outside of our CMNH fundraising and approval process guidelines. We’re addressing these concerns internally, and among the steps taken:



reinforced within our stores nationwide. A comprehensive review of HR policies is being shared with all members of management involved in this fundraiser.

Walmart’s culture is rooted in the core values of respect and inclusion, and our policies are in place to uphold those beliefs. We continue to strive to do better and create a company culture where all associates, customers and communities feel and know that they belong.

– Cedric Clark, Executive Vice President, Store Operations, Walmart U.S