Flipkart’s Shopsy Continues to Expand, Providing Goods for People in India’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

BANGALORE, India, June 8, 2023 — While big sales days have chalked out a clear pattern on buying trends in India’s big cities, tier-2 and tier-3 towns are drawing their own niche in terms of the products and price points they are looking for.

This emerging pattern is clearly seen through Shopsy, Bharat’s hyper-value e-commerce platform by the Flipkart Group, which has provided value to millions of customers across India since its launch in 2021.

Currently, Shopsy gets nearly 70% of its customers from tier-2 and tier-3 regions in the country and contributes to over 40% of first-time customers to the overall Flipkart group. Users download the Shopsy app, where they can shop for discounted resale products across a wide range of categories.

Since launching, Shopsy has aimed to make digital commerce accessible across India by enabling a wide range of affordable product selections and a zero-commission marketplace. Today, the platform provides 150 million products spanning 800+ categories for customers across India.

Ruchika Singhal, owner of Paryag Hosiery based in Delhi and a Shopsy seller, said, “eCommerce is a boon for budding entrepreneurs as it involves minimal investment and allows flexibility of hours. I started my business in men’s fashion after having my first child. Despite being able to maintain a work-life balance effortlessly, it has been an incredible journey for our business on Shopsy. I am highly appreciative of Shopsy’s unique seller initiatives and the support and guidance of the team to reach audiences from across the country.”

My business has skyrocketed with 10X growth in orders and revenue since expanding to Shopsy and continues to steadily gain momentum. In the coming years, I want to scale my business to new heights and become a role model for others. Ruchika Singhal

Over the past year, the platform has seen its growth triple in number of units, customers and sellers. And in March 2023, the platform crossed over 175 million app downloads.

A key driver for Shopsy’s rapid growth has been young people in India, with 90% of new customers under 35 years old. Many of these customers are exploring eCommerce for the first time and are looking for value options. And other customers – including budget-conscious families – are relying on the platform for its incredible deals on a huge assortment of items. Over 60% of products available on Shopsy cost less than INR 200, the equivalent of $2.43 in the U.S., making more products accessible to a range of customers.

“Shopsy is a story of an aspiring India, a population keen to make the most of its smartphones, high data speeds and fast-rising incomes. We at Shopsy are delighted to see the strong growth and heightened participation of customers across the country,” said Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy.

Shopsy is designed to provide value for budget-seeking customers, combined with an extensive selection and easy accessibility across all serviceable pin codes of India. This has made Shopsy one of the most preferred online shopping destinations for shoppers as well as sellers in the country. Kapil Thirani

In the past quarter, Shopsy has expanded its reach to 350 new pin codes (similar to zip codes in the U.S.), now delivering to cities such as Ghazipur, Cachar, Hamirpur, Una and Pratapgarh.

The platform’s hyper-value positioning helps customers find exactly what they need at price they love. Men’s wristwatches have emerged as the site’s fastest-growing product, with demand growing by over 75X the past quarter. Additionally, jumpsuits, trimmers and mobile covers saw more than 3X growth individually. Apart from these standouts, 4,000+ product categories – including men’s vests, kid’s t-shirts, women’s kurtis, camera tripod stands, fitness grips and hair accessories – have all shown positive growth as Shopsy continues to cater to customer demand.

