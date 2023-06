Walmart Leadership To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 30, 2023 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today company leadership will participate in upcoming investor events, with several including live webcasts on Walmart’s investor relations website at stock.walmart.com.



June 1: Annual Shareholders Meeting Week – company leadership will be hosting store tours and a dinner reception with the investment community in Northwest Arkansas.

Annual Shareholders Meeting Week – company leadership will be hosting store tours and a dinner reception with the investment community in Northwest Arkansas. June 2: Annual Shareholders Meeting Week – Question-and-Answer Session with the Investment Community. The session will be led by Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events

Annual Shareholders Meeting Week – Question-and-Answer Session with the Investment Community. The session will be led by Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. CDT. The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto June 6: Future of Consumer Conference – hosted by TD Cowen. Denise Incandela, executive vice president, apparel & private brands, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:10 a.m. CDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com

Future of Consumer Conference – hosted by TD Cowen. Denise Incandela, executive vice president, apparel & private brands, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:10 a.m. CDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at June 7: Consumer and Tech Conference – hosted by RW Baird. Kathryn McLay, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Sam’s Club, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:05 a.m. CDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com

Consumer and Tech Conference – hosted by RW Baird. Kathryn McLay, executive vice president and chief executive officer of Sam’s Club, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:05 a.m. CDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at June 13: Virtual Consumer Conference – hosted by Oppenheimer. John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in virtual group meetings.

Virtual Consumer Conference – hosted by Oppenheimer. John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in virtual group meetings. June 14: Retail Summit – hosted by Evercore ISI. John David Raney, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9:15 a.m. CDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com

Retail Summit – hosted by Evercore ISI. John David Raney, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9:15 a.m. CDT. This session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at June 23: Consumer Access Day – hosted by Wolfe Research. Walmart Investor Relations will participate in virtual group meetings.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.