Walmart and Sam’s Club Both Certified as a Great Place To Work

I’m thrilled to share that both Walmart and Sam’s Club in the United States have been officially certified as a “Great Place To Work” by the industry leader in workplace excellence. Thank you, associates, for sharing your thoughts and helping us reach this milestone. Over the past few weeks, many of you participated in the Great Place To Work survey, and that feedback is a big part of the reason we’re being recognized in this way.

Great Place To Work is a company that certifies and ranks top employers based on their culture, leadership and employee experience – and then “top employer” rankings are published in various national news outlets. These rankings are backed by data compiled from over 100 million employee engagement surveys.

People-led, tech-powered – this is our vision for a reason, and without our associates and the work they do every day, this wouldn’t have been possible.

So again, thank you. Over the next few weeks, we’ll analyze the data from this survey and take action on our areas of improvement so we can continue to get better year after year.

In the meantime, let’s all take a moment to celebrate this milestone together.

