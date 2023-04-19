Remodeled Chesapeake Walmart ‘Store of the Future’ Reopens to the Community

Chesapeake, Va., April 19, 2023 — The Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake officially reopened today following a ceremony to thank the community for their support, honor the victims and survivors of the Nov. 22 tragedy and announce donations to local nonprofits.

A permanent outdoor memorial featuring six seating structures to remember the six associates who lost their lives is part of the store design, and the space is intended as a place for people to reflect and honor the victims and provide a place of comfort for the survivors.

“In the backdrop of such a challenging four months, the outpouring of support from the community has been remarkable and continues to bring us closer together as we welcome our customers back. Our associates have done a tremendous job preparing the store for our customers, and I am grateful for their hard work, resilience and optimism as we finally open this store for the community,” said Walmart Store Manager Alycia Mixon.

The store underwent a complete transformation and is a part of Walmart’s ‘Store of the Future’ design, which seeks to inspire customers and elevate their in-store experiences. Upgrades at the store include:



A completely new store layout with colorful displays showcasing products, additional shopping space and interactive features.

Expanded brand name designer products including Steve Madden, Polo, Justice, Love Live Sports and Free Assembly.

A clinical services room, vaccination area and one-stop shop in the pharmacy.

Expanded checkout areas.

New mothers’ room and family bathroom.

Digital screens throughout the store to give customers easy access to check prices, find online or alternative products and gain product information.

Expanded beer and wine selection.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Walmart donated $1 million to the United Way of South Hampton Roads “Hope and Healing Fund” to support those impacted by the shooting and the broader Chesapeake community. The United Way has issued a request for proposals to local organizations to fund innovative programs that develop, implement and assess strategies that reduce community violence.

Walmart announced more than $10,000 in donations to a number of local nonprofit organizations: 757 Mayors Youth Basketball, Chesapeake Jubilee, League of Advocates, The Youth Aeronautics Educational Foundation, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Charities and the Don Carey REECH Foundation.

The store also features a new mural designed by local artist Charlie Frances, illustrating local scenery and symbols including the Jordan River Bridge and the blue heron. The mural is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program celebrating communities across America.

Pickup and delivery services from the store will start on May 1. The regular store hours are 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

