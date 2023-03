Walmart Announces 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 17, 2023 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced that its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 10:30 a.m. CDT. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on May 31. Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Thursday, April 6, 2023. The company’s proxy statement will be filed in late April and will include details confirming how shareholders can access the May 31 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company’s website.

Walmart will host its traditional Friday Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on June 2 to recognize Walmart’s associates from around the world as well as shareholders. The event will begin at 8 a.m. CDT and will feature entertainment and messages from senior leadership to highlight accomplishments and thank Walmart associates and shareholders. It will also be webcast through a link on the company’s website.

