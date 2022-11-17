Walmart Launches Exclusive Elton John Collection Sunglasses To Commemorate Singer’s U.S. Touring Career

Celebrating the end of an era, I’m excited to announce today that Walmart is launching limited-edition commemorative sunglasses in the Elton John Eyewear collection exclusively available at Walmart.com for Sir Elton’s final U.S. concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The “L.A. ’22” limited-edition sunglasses are an updated version of the iconic frames the legendary singer wore at his two career-defining, sold-out concerts in 1975 to celebrate the end of his U.S. touring career in the same venue.

As part of the limited-edition launch, 600 numbered sunglasses will be available online for $99 – each coming with a commemorative case, keepsake cleaning cloth and packaging featuring the image of Sir Elton performing in the original frames. Just like the legendary concert, once these frames sell out, they will not be restocked.

Sir Elton is well-known for bringing his stage and personal style to life in his performances. Designed to be fun and vibrant like the performer’s costumes and stage antics, the white metal frames with rose gold tinted lenses feature an on-trend retro round style adorned with star detailing to pay homage to the Dodger uniform Sir Elton wore at the original concert. The singer's name is etched in the lenses, making them a true collector’s piece.

Image 1 of 6

“Eyewear is an integral part of my personal style. My archive of optical and sun frames inspire so many of the designs in the Elton John Eyewear collection, including the L.A. ’22. Celebrating this pinnacle moment in my career and being able to share it with Walmart customers through such a versatile and universally flattering frame, is so special to me,” said Sir Elton John.

Launched in 2021 in collaboration with Walmart and Sam’s Club, the Elton John Eyewear collection brings his signature glasses to the masses and is designed to have something for everyone, so no matter who you are, you can always Look Yourself. The ‘Rocket Man’ singer has over 60 frames inspired by his own style available in stores at Walmart Vision Centers, Sam’s Club and online at Walmart.com that help customers feel their best.

I’m proud that this launch supports the Walmart Inc. pledge to donate a minimum of $1 million annually from the Elton John Eyewear collection to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This partnership is a natural extension of Walmart’s mission to help their customers live better, healthier lives by providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare in the communities they serve – including access to HIV health resources.