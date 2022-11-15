Walmart Releases Q3 FY23 Earnings

Press Center
- Walmart U.S. comp sales1 grew 8.2%, with unit growth in food, and eCommerce up 16%
- Q3 FY23 GAAP EPS of $0.66; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.50
- Company raises full-year outlook on strong results for Q3
Q3 FY23 Earnings at a Glance
Total Revenue
Total revenue was $152.8 billion, up 8.7%, or 9.8% in constant currency2.
U.S. Comp Sales
Walmart U.S. Q3 comp sales1 grew 8.2% and 17.4% on a two-year stack. Continued to gain market share in grocery.
Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Walmart U.S. eCommerce growth was 16% and 24% on a two-year stack.
Sam's Club Comp Sales
Sam’s Club comp sales1 increased 10.0%, and 23.9% on a two-year stack. Membership income increased 8.0% with member count at an all-time high.
Walmart International
Walmart International net sales were $25.3 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion, or 7.1%, negatively affected by $1.5 billion from currency fluctuations.
Operating Income
Consolidated adjusted operating income2 was $6.0 billion, an increase of 3.9%.
Earnings Per Share
GAAP EPS of $0.66; Adjusted EPS2 of $1.50.
1 Comp sales for the 13-week period ended October 28, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended October 29, 2021, and excludes fuel. See Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
2 See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures.
Full Report