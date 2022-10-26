Angi and Walmart Partner To Make Booking Professional Christmas Light Installation Easier Than Ever

DENVER, CO., Oct. 20, 2022 — Looking for a way to cut down some of the stress and frustration ahead of the holiday season? Angi has a solution for you. Today, Angi, a leading and comprehensive solution for everything home, is launching a new product integration with Walmart where customers who purchase nearly any Christmas lighting from Walmart can easily add installation by a pro on Angi.

Walmart customers who purchase Christmas lights in-store or online will see a new QR code on the packaging. By scanning the QR code, customers will see a list of installation options where they can directly purchase the light installation service from Walmart, powered by Angi, no matter how big or small their project. This year, we are rolling back prices starting at $149. Customers can select the service that matches the size of their home and book light removal service too. For customers who already have lights for their homes, they can still book installation and removal services from Angi and Walmart.

"Installing Christmas lights can be one of the more challenging home projects to tackle during the busy holiday season,” said Brian Miller, Head of Growth, Angi Services. “This year we’re proud to be Walmart’s exclusive partner for Christmas lighting installation. We are here to take away the stress, hassle and make it easier than ever to book one of the great pros found on Angi to get your job done. And when the holidays are over pros are ready to help with take down and clean up.”

Bringing over 25 years of home services experience and with a network of more than 200,000 pros across 500 tasks and in nearly every zip code, Angi brings depth, experience, and excellence to the Walmart customer.

“We are excited to offer this convenient service at an incredible value to help our customers decorate their home for the holidays,” said Marlena Bond, vice president, seasonal and celebrations, Walmart U.S. “More than 90% of our holiday lights packages now come with a QR code, linking customers to Angi’s highly-rated network of installation pros right on the spot – helping customers save both time and money.”

In addition to this service, Walmart customers can also book and complete over 200 home projects – including flooring, painting, plumbing, electrical, TV mounting, installation and more – with pros on Angi either online or in-stores.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About Angi

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of more than 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.



