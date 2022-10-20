Our business is focused on meeting the changing needs of our customers, members and associates, yet our commitment to creating a culture where everyone feels they belong is constant.

That is why today, I am proud to share our mid-year Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report. Transparency and measurement are critical enablers to identify areas of growth and opportunity, and we are seeing progress in several key areas.

In this report, we are pleased that women in senior leadership roles in the U.S. are at the highest levels since 2020. Unfortunately, in line with broader macroeconomic trends, we did experience a slight decrease of women in the global workforce, which declined -0.32% to land at a total of 53.45% compared to Jan. 31, 2022. Women comprised 36.38% of U.S. officers as of July 29, 2022, which is up +4.58% from 31.80% on Jan. 31, 2020, and more women are in officer and management roles globally. Currently, 36.32% of our global officers are women – that’s up +5.51% from 30.81% two years ago – and women are 46.19% of our total global management.

Similarly, people of color in senior leadership roles in the U.S. have risen to the highest point since 2020 and comprise 28.76% of U.S. officers, which is up +3.88% from 24.88% on Jan. 31, 2020. People of color are 49% of our total U.S. workforce, and our new hire population is becoming increasingly diverse. People of color account for 58.04% of our U.S. new hires year to date, significantly outpacing the 49% rate of people of color in our total U.S. workforce. Despite overall gains at all levels for people of color, total U.S. workforce representation for African Americans is slightly down -0.37% to comprise a total of 20.75%. During this period, we’ve seen our Asian and Hispanic associate population increase across the board.

We continue to build on the momentum while addressing focus areas with an intentional approach. It is visible in our recruitment practices that include investing in diverse sourcing channels and partnerships to broaden the top of the recruiting funnel. We require diverse hiring teams and candidate slates, as well as drive accountability across teams to track progress and obstacles in our recruitment process, both internally and externally. We are also making meaningful strides toward advancing racial equity across education, finance, health and criminal justice systems.

Our core value of Respect for the Individual guides us, and while the results are encouraging, we fully recognize there is still more work to be done. We are on a journey and are committed to driving progress by creating a culture of inclusion and belonging for all. I am proud to be an associate. #teamwalmart



