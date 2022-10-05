Walmart Expands Marketplace Opportunity for Indian Exporters Ahead of the Busy Holiday Season in the U.S. and Canada

Walmart Marketplace is the ideal choice for top brands and sellers that want to connect with American consumers on a trusted platform. With the busy holiday season fast approaching, we’re making it even easier for sellers from the U.S. and other key markets to shine by leveraging tools like Walmart Connect and Walmart Fulfilment Services.

To help Indian companies leverage Walmart Marketplace to grow and bring a wider assortment of quality international products to our shoppers, Walmart held a day-long Global Seller Summit in Delhi on Sept. 27.

Walmart began welcoming sellers from India to the U.S. Marketplace earlier this year. The response has been enthusiastic, and U.S. shoppers can now get products from great Indian companies at the click of a mouse, with fast delivery across the U.S.

Many of these companies gathered in Delhi last week, when more than 500 India-based manufacturers, brands and sellers came together to learn more about how they can better serve shoppers in the U.S. on Walmart.com. They also heard the exciting news that Walmart is now welcoming Indian businesses to apply to join Walmart Canada Marketplace.

The Walmart team continues to bring great new companies from India into our ecosystem. Emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands work with our dedicated India-based team to onboard at speed and make the most of Marketplace tools and services to achieve success with U.S. customers.

Rage Coffee is a “plant-powered” innovator that has created a range of instant coffees.

“Being a digitally native brand, we take an omnichannel approach to cater to consumers across online and offline formats. Our journey – from sourcing and production to distribution, retail and delivery – puts the customer experience front and center, and we are proud to scale to global markets with a unique product proposition and a strong quality-first mindset,” Rage Coffee’s CEO and founder Bharat Seth said. “Our partnership with the Walmart U.S. Marketplace has helped us reach more consumers in that market and become part of their daily coffee routine. We are excited about possibilities to grow further and build a globally known brand.”

Mensa Brands invests in thriving digital-first brands in the fashion, home and beauty and personal care segments to help them grow in India and internationally.

Pawan K Dasaraju, founding member of Mensa Brands, said: “At Mensa Brands, we understand the opportunity global eCommerce provides homegrown brands that aspire to grow and meet customer expectations in high-potential markets like the U.S. and Canada. With resources like Walmart Connect, brands on the Walmart U.S. Marketplace can gain insight into what customers expect, build a custom assortment accordingly and work to ensure that quality standards are consistently met and improved upon. This is what helps brands build trust.”

These new brands are in good company – in fact, Walmart has been helping great Indian businesses sell their products to the world for more than 20 years. One of these homegrown champions, Welspun, has grown into a global leader in home textiles over the past two decades as a Walmart supplier. It is now building its D2C business and creating new products and approaches to accelerate its growth as a Marketplace seller. It uses Walmart Fulfilment Services to offer fast and reliable shipping in the U.S. and Walmart Connect to help it capture customer attention.

Dipali Goenka, CEO and joint managing director of Welspun India, said: “Welspun is a customer-centric company, and we are proud of our strong partnership with Walmart fostered over the last two decades. This year, we entered Walmart’s U.S. Marketplace with our highly regarded Welhome products designed specifically for American shoppers. As a brand with digitization at its core, we are rapidly growing our e-selling capabilities to meet and exceed Walmart's standards for excellence and to continue to unlock new opportunities.”

Walmart’s strategy is to build long-term relationships with great sellers from the U.S. and other key markets such as India. We continue to support sellers of all sizes to help them innovate and provide the best value to their customers on Walmart.com through a focus on value, assortment and quality.



