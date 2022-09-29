Supporting Hurricane Ian Relief in Florida

Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are feeling the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. Our thoughts are with those impacted and we are moving quickly to help.

Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $6 million to recovery and relief efforts. This support will include donations of essential supplies and grants to organizations providing relief on the ground. Our customers, members and associates are the most generous people we know. So as part of this commitment, we will help maximize their impact by matching contributions 1:1 when they donate at our registers (up to $2.5 million) or through our associate giving program.

Walmart associates are also working side-by-side with state leaders and first responders, mobilizing to bring additional services to impacted communities. We will continue looking for ways to help our neighbors in Florida and will share updates here.





View the full-sized map