Calling All Packaging Innovators: US Plastics Pact Launches Inaugural Awards Featuring Walmart’s Circular Connector

When Walmart launched the Circular Connector in April 2022, our goal was to connect companies with more sustainable packaging innovations with those who are looking for those types of solutions. We knew we weren’t alone in this search with over 500 organizations around the world signing on to The Ellen McArthur Foundation’s and UNEP’s New Plastic Economy Global Commitment. This is why we developed the Circular Connector to be open and accessible to the public.

To accelerate the search for — and use of — more sustainable packaging solutions, we are collaborating with the U.S. Plastic Pact next by gifting the use of Circular Connector for their first ever Innovation Awards. The U.S. Plastic Pact, which unites more than 850 organizations – including Walmart – aims to ensure that plastics never become waste by eliminating the plastics we don’t need, innovating to ensure that the plastics we do need are reusable, recyclable, or compostable, and circulating all the plastic items we use to keep them in the economy and out of the environment.

These inaugural awards have been designed to inspire new solutions and provide a unique platform for innovators to test their ideas. All companies that submit packaging solutions into the Circular Connector before Aug. 12, 2022, will be considered for the award. It is free to enter, open to businesses of all sizes as long as they serve the U.S. market, and will focus on three categories:



Winners Will Receive:



Manufacturing trial discussions with Walmart

Four 30-minute mentoring sessions with Walmart Private Brand Packaging Teams

Promotion through U.S. Plastics Pact channels, including highlights at sustainability conferences

Technology showcase with procurement and technical staff from U.S. Plastics Pact activators spanning across the plastics value chain

Chance to be featured on the Sustainable Packaging Podcast

Additional characteristics that will be considered in the judging criteria include sustainable sourcing, virgin plastic reduction, and material health. Winners will be announced in fall 2022. Ready to submit? Visit the Circular Connector to get started and email: corpsu@wal-mart.com with questions!



