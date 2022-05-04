Walmart Thanks Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week – and Beyond

It’s hard to believe, but another school year is coming to a close. And while it’s been another year that has brought change to many classrooms, one thing has remained constant – the dedication and love our teachers give to students.
Across the country this week, communities will be rallying around their classroom heroes for Teacher Appreciation Week. At Walmart, having our teachers’ backs means helping them save time and money in the classroom. Because it’s estimated that teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year on classroom supplies, making those dollars count is an important math equation. And math is one subject that puts Walmart at the head of the class. When it comes to school supplies, teachers can get everything they need for their classrooms at our everyday low prices throughout the entire year in stores and at Walmart.com/teachers.
Now, we want to help you thank your teacher in a big way! Walmart has everything you need to ace gift-giving during Teacher Appreciation Week.
- Restock their classroom supplies with teacher-favorites like the Paper Mate Flair Pens, Expo Dry Erase Markers and sticky notes.
- Pick out a new book for their classroom library and write a thank you note inside the book cover for a long-lasting appreciation.
- Choose a gift card to one of their favorite restaurants or entertainment venues to help them enjoy a well-deserved treat.
- Help your favorite teacher spruce up their backyard oasis with the just-launched line of outdoor patio furniture and accessories from TV personalities and builder/designer duo, Dave and Jenny Marrs.
- You can also give your teacher the gift of time through a Walmart+ membership. The average Walmart+ member saves 7.5 hours per month by letting Walmart do all the shopping work for them.
And while teachers and students break for the summer, we’ll have some fun things up our sleeves for the new school year – many designed specifically to help our teachers. It’s a way we’re appreciating our teachers not just this week, but all year long.