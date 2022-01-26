Marketplace: Connecting Customers with Options

We are all managing a lot right now. Variants, virtual school, it’s a heavy mental load to carry. Now more than ever, customers want special and exciting products to bring joy to their day to day. But they don’t want to spend even more of their time online or have to visit a dozen different websites in search of specialty products.

At Walmart Marketplace, we are working to take the mental load off the customer. To make it easier and more fun, we offer everyday essentials that customers have come to know and trust along with an expanded selection of high-quality, unexpected and premium finds for all the moments in between. From finding the perfect gift basket for the teacher that deserves it now more than ever, to healthy and exciting meal options for the family, to self-care items for those crucial moments of relaxation, Marketplace has it covered.

We have long believed that offering depth and breadth of products is one of the best ways that we can serve our customers. We work with trusted third-party marketplace sellers to curate our product selection and create a best-in-class shopping experience. In this way, we are connecting sellers with customers and customers with options.

In the last few months, we have worked with marketplace sellers to launch several new brands that strengthen that connection to a broad assortment:





Walmart customers can now discover fresh flavors directly from Maine with the launch of Get Maine Lobster, including the Maine Lobster Roll Kit



With over 1,300 products, igourmet items are available online to Walmart customers anywhere in the United States. Products include gifts like Everything for Her Premier Gourmet Gift Basket



All your skin care essentials, including this highly rated Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum

The result: Instead of visiting the seafood website and the gourmet food website and the beauty website and checking out three different times, the customer can get it all squared away through Marketplace with just a few easy clicks.

We are excited to be a trusted one-stop-shop for our customers while delivering on our brand promise to help customers live better.



