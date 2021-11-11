Walmart Honors Veterans and Military Families With Jobs, Opportunity and Peer Connections

Nov. 11, 2021

By Brynt Parmeter, Senior Director, Military & STEM Programs, Walmart

Walmart’s commitment to our Veterans is nothing new. In fact, it began a long time ago, with our very first veteran: Sam Walton. He served in the U.S. Army Intelligence Corps and brought with him the values that define us to this day. It’s that same set of values that make us so grateful for our nation’s veterans, and as we reflect on their sacrifices, we look to honor their futures too.

Today, we support our veterans with a strategic focus on the following: 1) Attracting talent for the future of Walmart, 2) supporting and connecting Walmart and Sam’s Club associates and 3) advancing all veterans and military spouses' economic opportunity and well-being.

Attract talent for the future of Walmart

Walmart is proud to partner with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes and its corporate fellowship program . Fellows get professional learning experiences with campus office and frontline roles in Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, Supply Chain and Global Tech. The 6-to-12-week fellowship provides support with a learning project, access to mentors, and opportunities to discover career journeys at Walmart. Approximately 90% of those who have participated in this pilot program received a job offer.

Support and connect Walmart and Sam’s Club associates

Several years ago, we met our Veterans Welcome Home Commitment to hire 250,000 Veterans by 2020. Since 2013, we’ve hired more than 400,000 veterans and military spouses at Walmart and Sam’s Club. In the last quarter alone, we hired almost 30,000 veterans and military spouses – more than we ever have in a single quarter in the company’s history.

Once we hire veterans, it’s important to keep them engaged. Through SERVES, our veteran and military spouse Associate Resource Group (ARG), we ensure these associates stay connected by sharing helpful resources and holding regular networking and education events. This ARG was originally a group for campus office associates, but is now expanding to associates working in our stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Advance all veterans and military spouses’ economic opportunity and well-being

Earlier this year, Walmart introduced “ Find-a-Future ,” a free site to help veterans and military spouses achieve their goals, which meets them where they are in their career journey, providing a coach and tools to understand their skills and experience and connect them to the right partners. Future seekers will be better positioned to reach their goals – whether that’s starting a new career, acquiring new skills or even starting a business. Since launching this past summer, nearly 300,000 veterans and military spouses have engaged with the “Find-a-Future” site.

Here at Walmart, we’ll continue to support our nation’s veterans as they have long supported us. We’ll work to help them find whatever’s next in their lives and careers, as we stand with their families and friends in building better futures. From day one to 2021, thank you to our country’s veterans.

