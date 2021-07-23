To Our Associates: Thank You for Sharing Your Spark

July 23, 2021

By Donna Morris, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc., and William White, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.

The challenges of the past year and a half since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are among the greatest we’ve faced as a company and within the communities we serve. Through all the unprecedented moments and movements experienced during this time, we’ve been incredibly inspired by the collective efforts of our true heroes — you, our Walmart associates.

We’re excited to celebrate the spark we see in each of you every day with a new piece of communication (see below) featured in the Olympic Opening Ceremonies. We marvel at your dedication. We’re awed by your determination. We’re so proud of the ways you continuously share your spark with others, keep our customers safe and support our communities around the world.

Olympic 2021 Ad Spot: A Spark Anthem

While we live in an increasingly digital world, you and your spark remain the heart and soul of Walmart. We know the enormous role you play in helping our customers live better, and we’re committed to investing in ways to support your growth and improve career paths — including training, education, competitive wages, new ways of working and opportunities for advancement.

We’re so excited to offer debt-free college degrees through our Live Better U program, while continuing to provide training in our more than 200 Walmart Academies, and on-the-floor development. We’re proud that 75% of our U.S. store management started as hourly associates, and two-thirds of our U.S. store-level roles will be full-time with consistent schedules by the end of this fiscal year.

You are at the center of all we do and we’re incredibly grateful for the heroic ways you have repeatedly responded to challenges. As we remain focused on empowering you with opportunities to thrive and shine, we also pause and say thank you for the crucial role you play in serving our customers and communities, and for sharing your spark each day.

