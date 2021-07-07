5 Ways Walmart Helps Teachers and Families Get Prepped for the Classroom Comeback

In a back-to-school season unlike any other, Diana Marshall shares her insider tips to help customers shop for the season

July 7, 2021

By Diana Marshall, executive vice president of Hardlines, Walmart U.S.

As a mother of two school-aged sons, I know how much excitement and anticipation this upcoming school year brings. After months of uncertainty, continuous flexibility and wearing one-too-many hats, from teacher to after-school-care, parents everywhere are breathing a collective sigh of relief.

As we return to some semblance of “normal,” and many of us resume in-person learning, Walmart is ready to help teachers, students, and parents prepare for the highly anticipated year ahead. We’ve increased our assortment, expanded availability of back-to-school products for fast curbside pickup and worked hard to make in-store shopping even easier and more convenient. As a mom and a Walmart associate, I wanted to share some insider tips for the best things at Walmart this season.

Teacher Go-To Lists! – We’ve partnered with some of our favorite teachers to curate the ultimate back-to-school shopping list. This new list features top-rated products like the new Crayola Colors of Kindness crayon pack, fun and trendy planners and calendars from Pen+Gear, and much more to make shopping super easy for busy families. Our convenience offerings get an “A+” – Whether you want to pick out your favorite supplies in person or peruse our expansive offerings on Walmart.com, back-to-school shopping at Walmart is always convenient and easy. Choose one of our 4,700 stores nationwide to shop in person or add items to your regular Walmart Pickup or Delivery order. You can also order from Walmart.com and the items will arrive at your front door long before the first school bell rings with our free NextDay and Two-Day delivery options. Trend Alert! – I want my kids to feel good and look their best on their first day, and yours, too! I’ve checked out our new apparel, shoes and gear, and I know we’ve got what it takes to help kids feel confident walking back into class. From on-trend athleisure and tie-dye to chill ‘90s vibes separates, Walmart has looks to fit every style and budget. Cool Tech Tools – Our kids’ education relies so much on technology these days, it’s important to have high-quality items that don’t cost a fortune. Customers can find the latest in Chromebooks, Gateway notebooks (anyone remember the cow?!), and iPads, just to name a few. We also carry a wide selection of headphones and earbuds to mark accessories off your list. Tax-Free Weekends: If you have a tax-free weekend in your state

After one of THE most stressful years ever, Walmart is committed to making the return to the classroom as easy and fun as possible. Let’s get back to school!

