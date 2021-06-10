Walmart Health Locations Are Helping Protect Communities From COVID-19 — and Helping Them Live Better

June 10, 2021

By Marcus Osborne, Senior Vice President, Walmart Health

Walmart is on a mission to help our customers live better, healthier lives. As health needs have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to focus on serving our communities in new ways, from standing up testing sites to rolling out a national vaccination effort. It’s clear our customers need us now, more than ever, and our commitment to their health and well-being is stronger than ever.

That’s why we’re proud to announce that Walmart Health centers throughout Georgia are now administering COVID-19 vaccines to patients. With less than half of Georgians vaccinated, it’s important local residents have another option to get a vaccine, now at Walmart Health, close to where they already live, shop and receive care, putting convenience at the forefront.

We’ll be administering COVID-19 vaccines in other Walmart Health locations, too, including our Illinois locations next month. Vaccines are also available in more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies nationwide. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by contacting a local Walmart Health center directly. And of course, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at no cost to our patients.

We’re also excited to announce COVID-19 testing is now available at Walmart Health centers for patients who are visiting us as part of a sick visit. While COVID-19 case numbers are getting better, the virus is still circulating in some communities, and it’s important for our customers to have access to quality resources to manage their health. To make an appointment, please connect with a local Walmart Health center.

Walmart Health provides affordable, accessible healthcare so patients can get the right care at the right time, whether it is a routine visit for chronic care or an ailment. As with all Walmart Health services, patients at Walmart Health will find affordable, transparent pricing for key services — regardless of insurance status — so they know exactly what to expect during their visit. We also remain focused on educating patients on the best ways to manage their health through preventative care at Walmart Health centers and look forward to continuing to partner with our communities to promote healthier lifestyles.

The pandemic reinforced just how important it is for patients to have access to quality, affordable health care, and we’ve heard from our patients how much they value the care they receive at Walmart Health. We have ambitious goals to fundamentally transform health care in America. We’re committed to continuing to meet our communities’ health needs, as shown by our recent announcement of our intent to acquire MeMD and our planned expansion into Florida beginning later this year and additional locations in Arkansas early next year.

