Western Union Services Now Live in Nearly 4,700 Walmart Stores

Customers can now transfer money locally and globally via Western Union at Walmart stores across the U.S. giving them more choice and value

DENVER, Colo. and BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 19, 2021 – Walmart and Western Union (NYSE: WU), today announced that customers can now transfer funds to friends, family and loved ones from nearly 4,700 stores across the United States or to more than 200 countries and territories.

“We know we have a role to play in customers’ lives that goes beyond being a place where they shop for their weekly groceries,” said Julia Unger, vice president of financial services at Walmart. “Being able to send much-needed funds to a loved one, especially after a year like we’ve had, is more important than ever. We’re proud to extend our commitment to providing choice and value by offering Western Union services to our customers.”

“We are excited to be working with the world’s biggest retailer, reaching new customers and expanding choice and convenience for the customers we share,” said Jean Claude Farah, president, global network at Western Union. “As the service goes live, it is also gratifying to be working with another company that shares our mission of expanding the financial options available to the people we both serve.”

The companies announced in January an agreement that will make financial services more accessible for Walmart customers. Whether sending family members a well-deserved graduation gift or funds to make a difference in countries that need it most, like India, which is witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone can visit their local Walmart store to send domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders.

Through Western Union’s cross-border, cross-currency platform and global financial network reaching 200 countries and territories worldwide, Walmart customers will have the ability to move money to the people they are closest to, virtually anywhere. Customers will have the option to have their money transfers paid out in minutes across more than 550,000 retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets, or cards worldwide. Millions of Americans rely on Walmart’s transparent, Every Day Low Price strategy to help them conduct essential financial activities through a marketplace offering. With the addition of Western Union, Walmart customers will have more choice, convenience and access than ever before.

For more than 20 years, Walmart has worked to provide their customers financial services through the providers they want, all at transparent prices. Since 2014, Walmart has also saved customers more than $1.5 billion across its marketplace financial services offerings.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.