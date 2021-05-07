Offering Moms More Than a ‘Thank You’

May 7, 2021

By Karisa Sprague, Senior Vice President, U.S. Supply Chain People and Heather Haberer, Vice President, U.S. Field People Operations

No doubt about it, being a working mom can be tough. We realize that working while raising kids asks a lot of our associates, which is why we’ve prioritized creating great jobs that provide access, flexibility, stability and opportunity — all aimed at making Walmart the place for working moms. That includes unique resources, benefits and much-needed recognition for our associates, no matter what phase of motherhood they’re in.

Here are a few of the ways we’re celebrating the moms we have the privilege of working alongside.

At Walmart, we prioritize our associate family by making it easy for them to prioritize their own families. We support new moms with up to 16 weeks of paid leave for eligible U.S. associates to welcome a child into their family and provide that special time to bond.

Our new moms tell us their paid maternity and parental leave benefits allow them the time to adjust to the demands of motherhood, without worrying about work, just like Walmart market manager and new mom, Arianna Bonutti.

I was so grateful to have the option to take 16 weeks of protected time off as we welcomed our new daughter into the world. It was such a relief to know that we would have plenty of time to ease into our new normal together. Walmart continues to support me as an associate and as a mom! Arianna Bonutti, Walmart associate and new mother (pictured above)

Walmart also provides a $5,000 benefit to associates who bring a child into their home through adoption. As moms ourselves, we’re proud to share that over the past year, approximately 30,000 Walmart parents have taken advantage of the parental leave and adoption benefits.

But moms deserve to be celebrated more than just one day, so this year, we’re celebrating them all month long. All our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers plan to recognize and celebrate the moms on their teams in our facilities and publicly on our various social media channels.

Our Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, Supply Chain facilities and all the other locations we operate in wouldn’t be what they are without the hardworking moms who bring our culture to life every day. Our family of moms is nothing short of amazing, and we’ll continue working to ensure they feel supported and celebrated, in the same way they support and celebrate their own families. Because moms are worth it, every day.

