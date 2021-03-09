Walmart Doubles Down on TikTok Shopping, Hosts All-New Live Stream Shopping Event

March 9, 2021

By William White, Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.

In December, we partnered with TikTok to pioneer innovation for the fastest growing digital community. We brought a shoppable live stream experience to U.S. TikTok users for the very first time. The TikTok community enjoyed shopping while engaging with their favorite creators. During the event, we netted 7X more views than anticipated and grew our TikTok followers by 25%.

With that kind of demand and positive response, we’re going to give TikTok users more of what they want – another live stream shopping event. On Thursday, March 11, at 9 p.m. EST, we’ll host the “Spring Shop-Along: Beauty Edition” on the Walmart TikTok channel. Once again, we will give the TikTok community the chance to shop live for items featured in creator content directly in the app, without having to leave the platform.

The “Spring Shop-Along: Beauty Edition” live stream shopping event will be an all-new experience featuring new creators and shoppable items. One of those creators is Gabby Morrison (@GabbyMorr) who has more than 3.5 million followers on TikTok.

The creators will reveal their favorite Walmart beauty picks and demo their skincare, makeup and hair routines using the items. During the 60-minute interactive tutorial, viewers will be able to shop from an amazing assortment of national, private and Black-owned beauty brands such as NYX, Maybelline, The Lip Bar, Bliss, Kim Kimble and Marc Jacobs fragrances. Viewers will get beauty tips, as well as tutorials on popular trends.

Beyond the entertainment and education, viewers will also find a seamless shopping experience. With the tap on any product pin, viewers can add items to their carts where they can check out during or after the event.

We will continue to bring more shopping experiences to TikTok in the coming months by partnering with creators to highlight different products via different formats. We are excited to test, learn and iterate on what’s best for users as we innovate and chart new territory in social commerce.

