Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation Announce Winter Weather Response Efforts to Help Those Affected by Recent Storms

Up to $1 million in cash and product committed to support relief efforts in Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 19, 2021 — With the catastrophic storms, power outages and water shortages affecting Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $1 million in cash and in-kind product donations to help with response efforts.

As part of the commitment, funds will support Feeding Texas’ emergency response efforts in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, the Rio Grande Valley and other areas across the state impacted by winter weather. Food banks in these areas are working hard to set up critical distribution locations to connect those in need with food and essential items. Additionally, funds will also support response efforts in Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“This extreme winter weather is leaving our associates, customers and communities without heat, water and electricity, the basic services we all depend on every day,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “We gladly leverage our resources to help these hard-hit communities, and we stand with Texas and all those affected.”

Walmart is tracking the winter weather across the country in real time and has activated its Emergency Operations Center at the Walmart Home Office to support associates in the field. During times of disaster, the company’s priority is the safety of associates, helping those displaced and affected by the storms. Walmart has also dedicated emergency support teams helping stores get much needed supplies and products in stock and on shelves as quickly as possible.

Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disaster, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. Since FY2017, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $58 million in cash and in-kind donations to support disaster preparedness and relief efforts.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,800 stores and clubs under 51 banners in 25 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.