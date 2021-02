Feb. 10, 2021

Get ready for longer days and warmer temperatures with the new Free Assembly spring collection! Free Assembly is a modern fashion brand featuring elevated style essentials for men and women, found only at Walmart. At launch, Free Assembly was applauded for its premium selvedge denim and organic cotton at incredibly low prices. Now, the new spring collection features fresh new styles to mix, match and layer. View the spring lookbook and get layering at Walmart.com/freeassembly.