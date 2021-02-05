Walmart Statement with Respect to the Lawsuit Filed Against the U.S. DOJ and DEA on Oct. 22, 2020 in the Eastern District of Texas

2020-12-04 Government's Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Jurisdiction
2021-01-06 Walmart's Opposition to Government's Motion to Dismiss
2021-01-15 Government's Reply in Support of Motion to Dismiss
2021-01-29 Government's Supplemental Brief in Support of Motion to Dismiss
2021-01-29 Walmart's Supplemental Brief in Opposition of Motion to Dismiss
2021-02-04 Court Opinion and Order Granting Motion to Dismiss
Feb. 5, 2021

We brought this lawsuit because Walmart and our pharmacists are torn between demands from DEA on one side and federal health agencies and state regulators on the other, and patients are caught in the middle. The court’s decision is purely procedural, based on when the federal government can be sued, and does not resolve the public health concerns raised in our case. We will appeal the court’s ruling to seek clarity on the roles and legal responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies in filling opioid prescriptions written by DEA approved doctors. Our pharmacists and patients deserve better than the current patchwork of inconsistent, conflicting and contradictory demands from federal and state regulators.