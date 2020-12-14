Walmart and The Salvation Army Take Holiday Giving Virtual with Online Red Kettle, Angel Tree Campaigns

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 14, 2020 – During the holidays, Walmart and The Salvation Army work together through two iconic giving programs – the Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns. But because of the pandemic, they’ve had to find new and innovative ways to help people continue to give to those in need. Now, in an effort to keep customers in the community safe, Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to add these impactful campaigns to new, virtual platforms this season.

In addition to dropping spare change into those famous Red Kettles outside the store, customers who shop Walmart online and in the Walmart app can now round up their total to the nearest dollar amount – with those leftover pennies being donated to The Salvation Army, supporting its mission to make the season a little brighter for families and individuals. Customers can keep adding change to the virtual Red Kettles through Dec. 31, 2020 and know that the money raised is making a difference. Donations are distributed by The Salvation Army based on the donor’s billing ZIP code and benefit The Salvation Army location serving that community.

Customers have for years also sponsored local children whose wish lists have adorned Angel Trees at the front of the store. Now, that program, which lets customers drop off new items like clothing and toys for local kids, has also launched online for the first time ever. Walmart customers can simply visit The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, pick the location they wish to support and purchase gifts for local children on the registry – all without ever leaving home. The virtual Angel Tree will continue online through Dec. 18, 2020.

We believe in being more than just a retailer; we believe in being an integral part of the local communities where our stores, clubs and facilities exist. We are endlessly inspired by the generosity our customers show, and proud to use our scope and scale to make it even easier for them to give, especially during this difficult year. Elizabeth Willett, director of strategic initiatives, Walmart

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 40 years to help meet the needs of people in communities across the country.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

