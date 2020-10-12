Walmart Launches Fall Event Series for Families

From college gameday to Halloween, the retailer is hosting more than 140 contact-free events.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 12, 2020 — In communities across the country, Walmart and its customers made the most of a socially distanced summer with Walmart’s free Drive-in Movie series. As customers turn the corner from summer to fall, Walmart knows they’ll be faced with a ‘new normal’ that isn’t quite how they hoped to end the year. That’s why, today, Walmart is announcing three new experiences to help families continue the fun into fall.

The first, Halloween Camp by Walmart, is an extension of the popular virtual summer camp program launched earlier in the year. The second is a gameday experience that puts small business and college football front-and-center, and the third is a Halloween event that’s all treats, no tricks. In total, Walmart will host more than 140 contact-free events in store parking lots across the country from now through the end of October.

“We enjoyed bringing our drive-in concept to life for customers this summer,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said. “We successfully reimagined what’s possible with our digital and physical footprint to bring communities joy in a year that’s been otherwise tough. For many of us, football tailgates and Halloween parties are cornerstones of a great fall season. These additional events will give customers an opportunity to still celebrate the things they love, while staying safe."

Halloween Camp by Walmart

Camp by Walmart, produced and developed in partnership with CAMP, a Family Experience Company, and powered by the interactive video platform eko, is introducing Halloween-themed experiences with actor Neil Patrick Harris to celebrate the holiday while safe and socially distanced. Starting now through October 31, customers can play family-friendly games, make spooky projects like Halloween masks and glow-in-the-dark slime and creepy-delicious haunted houses. To access Halloween Camp by Walmart, customers can visit www.walmart.com/camp or use the Walmart app (via the Services tab).

“We’ve heard incredibly positive feedback from consumers on the Camp by Walmart experience, so we’re thrilled to add new interactive family activities through the holidays, starting with Halloween,” Tom Fishman, General Manager, Consumer Apps at eko, said. “Families continue to need to find ways to stay engaged and entertained as they hunker down at home. Our Halloween refresh of Camp by Walmart provides a fun, safe and personalized experience for them to do just that.”

Halloween Camp by Walmart episodes include:

The Great Family Showdown – Trick or Treat: The Game: Have a ghoulishly good time with actor Neil Patrick Harris

Snacktivity – Hershey’s Candy Monsters: Scare up some fun with a sweet and spooky new project that can be made at home

Snacktivity – Hershey’s Haunted Candy Houses: Put a Halloween twist on a gingerbread house with a ghoulish graham cracker mansion

Make It Awesome – Glow-in-the-Dark Slime: Light up the room with glow in the dark slime that can stretch and squish

Make It Awesome – Halloween Masks: Create costumes by designing a fun, festive Halloween mask

Make It Awesome – Halloween Décor: Halloweenify homes with Day of the Dead lanterns or mysterious mason jars that sparkle

The Walmart Gameday Marketplace

Many fans may not be able to gather in stadiums this year, but they can still have a little fun off the field. Walmart is bringing a farmer’s market-style event to six spirited college towns in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin. It’s a twist on the traditional tailgate, allowing customers an opportunity to dawn their gear and cheer on their teams while supporting local vendors who traditionally benefit from the hustle and bustle of a football Saturday. Drumlines and cheerleading squads will get the parties started, and local food trucks and school spirit shops will be on site to keep guests festive and fed.

Trick-or-Treat at Walmart

For customers seeking less traditional Halloween haunts this year, Walmart is transforming more than 100 of its store parking lots into ‘spooky street’ trick-or-treat adventures that are contact-free and socially distanced. Kids and their parents are invited to dress up – the season’s most popular costumes are available at Walmart – and head to Walmart for these free Halloween events. The fun begins October 15 and runs through Halloween.

