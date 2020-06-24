New Walmart Health Brings Affordable and Accessible Healthcare to Springdale Community

Customers now have transparent pricing for key health services

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 24, 2020 — On the heels of successfully opening three Walmart Health centers in Georgia, Walmart is opening the newest location right here in Northwest Arkansas at the Supercenter on Elm Springs Road. Families in Springdale and surrounding communities can now experience a state-of-the-art health center that’s offering customers new ways to save money, while living better – and healthier – lives.

With the new Walmart Health located at 4870 Elm Springs Road in Springdale adjacent to the Supercenter, the community will have access to transparent pricing for key health center services, regardless of insurance status, when Walmart Health opens today.

This facility provides quality, affordable and accessible healthcare, so customers can get the right care at the right time. Walmart Health is partnering with several on-the-ground health providers to be a first-of-its-kind health center to deliver primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, optical and hearing services all in one facility at affordable, transparent pricing regardless of a patient’s insurance status. Additionally, Walmart Health plans to add dental services starting in July.

“This is our first Walmart Health prototype outside of Georgia, and we’re excited to continue our history of innovation that has transformed the industry and created significant health care savings for customers,” Sean Slovenski, SVP and President of Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness said. “We’re looking forward to bringing affordability and convenience to the Springdale community and continue our focus on a solution to the current state of health care by offering affordable integrated care that our customers want and deserve.”

Walmart Health Elm Springs is the fourth such location the retailer has opened. The first opened in September 2019 in Dallas, Georgia. Each location is unique and serves as a prototype to test and learn the right mix of health and wellness services for individual communities. Walmart Health is operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists. Onsite Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.

This store also went through a remodel, and customers can expect a whole new look and experience with the launch of new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts that were designed with the customer in mind, integrating feedback from thousands of customers to put convenience, simplicity and elevated service at the forefront. Customers also will enjoy a variety of redesigned departments in the store, including a state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays and a refreshed baby department with strollers at floor level giving parents and parents-to-be the ability to compare products more closely.

“Our commitment to everyday low prices and quality is seen throughout our newly remodeled store, and I am excited for our customers to see it and visit the new Walmart Health,” Justin Maloney, Elm Springs Store Manager said. “I would especially like to thank all the associates for their hard work and dedication to our customers through all these changes. They made this possible!”

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

