Walmart to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 19, 2020

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 11, 2020 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2021. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Conference Call event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CDT on May 19.

The company will release its first quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CDT on May 19.

