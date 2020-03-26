Where It’s Going: Walmart’s $25 Million COVID-19 Commitment

March 26, 2020

Editor's note: Originally published on March 21, this piece is being updated as announcements are made.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced a $25 million commitment on March 17 to support organizations on the frontlines responding to COVID-19. The money will be distributed in a series of grants, each furthering the capacity of organizations to help communities affected by the pandemic. Following please find updates on how these funds are being allocated.



On March 26, the Walmart Foundation announced $10 million to nine organizations that support food banks, schools and senior meal programs. The organizations, though different, share an overarching goal: providing access to food for underserved populations – a mission taking on even greater urgency in response to the novel coronavirus.

Organizations receiving a portion of the $10 million for COVID-19 response include:



The announcement of this $10 million constitutes the second in a series of announcements explaining how Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are allocating funds in response to COVID-19. You can read more about the first grants below.



On March 21, the Walmart Foundation announced a $5 million grant to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a program set up by the United Nations Foundation to support the World Health Organization (WHO) in the global effort to help countries prevent, detect and respond to the novel coronavirus.

The fund will enable WHO to:



Send essential supplies such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers.

Enable all countries to track and detect the disease by boosting laboratory capacity through training and equipment.

Ensure health workers and communities everywhere have access to the latest science-based information to protect themselves, prevent infection and care for those in need.

Accelerate efforts to fast-track the discovery and development of lifesaving vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

The $5 million grant to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is part of the $25 million commitment announced earlier this week by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. This piece will update as additional grants are announced, detailing the amount and the organizations supported.

