Walmart and The Walmart Foundation Respond to the Destruction from the Tennessee Tornadoes with a $250,000 Commitment to Assist with Relief and Recovery

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 6, 2020 — In response to the devastation caused by the recent tornadoes in Tennessee, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $250,000 in cash and product to support relief and recovery.

A $200,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation will support the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT), an organization that facilitates giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. The grant will support the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund which aids local nonprofits addressing the ongoing needs of tornado victims. In addition to the CFMT grant, Walmart is committing up to $50,000 in product from local stores.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devasting tornadoes in Davidson County and surrounding areas, especially those who lost family and friends,” said Julie Gehrki, vice president, philanthropy at Walmart. “In times like these, it’s so important to support our associates and our customers in the affected area, as well as support non-profits, first responders, local officials and government organizations that are working tirelessly to provide relief.”

In disaster emergencies like this, the company’s priority is the safety of its associates. Walmart has more than 40,800 associates and 151 facilities in Tennessee. All but one facility are currently operational. Stores are assisting associates that have been displaced from their homes due to the damage caused by the tornadoes.

Walmart has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. In the last few years, for example, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave nearly $50 million in cash, water, food and other products to support victims of hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.

To learn more about how Walmart and the Walmart Foundation respond in times of disaster visit Walmart.org.



