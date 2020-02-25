The Best Possible Start Starts at Walmart

Feb. 25, 2020

By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs

Every day, parents and expectant parents across the country make choices. From what brand of highchair to buy, to which diaper cream is best for baby’s delicate skin, the decisions can feel endless and, for new parents, a bit overwhelming.

One choice Walmart doesn’t want parents to have to make: choosing between quality and affordability. Walmart is bringing customers the Best of baby month, which features online savings on top brands throughout February and culminates in an in-store event at the end of the month.

We believe every family, every baby, deserves the best possible start in life. Lauren Uppington, VP of Baby for Walmart eCommerce

The best possible start means finding exclusive brands without having to visit a high-end baby boutique. It means having access to premium, plant-based, affordable products from brands like Hello Bello and Little Star.

This year’s Best of baby in-store event, called Party at our Crib, will take place in select Walmart stores on February 29, 12-3 p.m. Customers who attend the event can expect sample products as well as fun games and activities.

In addition to a fun event, “Walmart will bring education and excitement to the category,” said Melody Richard, VP of Baby for Walmart U.S. “We want to be a trusted resource to parents.”

Both Uppington and Richard emphasize the importance of bringing quality, good-for-you products to the market at the most affordable price. With 90% of the country living within 10 miles of a Walmart, the retailer can play a crucial role in providing access for all.

Walmart has recently revamped its baby registry system, so that parents can manage their wish lists easily in store or online. And easy, seamless shopping doesn’t end after baby arrives. With Online Grocery and InHome delivery, Walmart is continually creating new services to give time back to busy families.

Safety or innovation? Style or affordability? With Walmart, parents never have to choose.

