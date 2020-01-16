Walmart Statement in Support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Updated Jan. 16, 2020

Originally published Dec. 18, 2019

We applaud final congressional passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. North America is core to Walmart’s operations as a global company with more than 2,800 Walmart retail units in Mexico and Canada, supporting nearly 430,000 jobs, in addition to more than 5,000 U.S. stores and clubs and 1.5 million U.S. jobs. Our customers and associates will benefit from the free flow of goods and services under the USMCA. In addition, new commitments on digital trade and trade facilitation will enable us to take advantage of an integrated e-commerce marketplace in North America.