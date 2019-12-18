Walmart Statement in Support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Dec. 18, 2019

Walmart supports the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement and urges swift congressional passage of the agreement. North America is core to Walmart’s operations as a global company with more than 2,800 Walmart retail units in Mexico and Canada, supporting nearly 430,000 jobs, in addition to more than 5,000 U.S. stores and clubs and 1.5 million U.S. jobs. Walmart and our customers will benefit from the free flow of goods and services under the USMCA. In addition, new commitments on digital trade and trade facilitation will enable us to take advantage of an integrated e-commerce marketplace in North America.