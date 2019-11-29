Get Ready for a Great Cyber Monday

Nov. 29, 2019
By Ashley Buchanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S. eCommerce
During our Black Friday event yesterday, customers discovered great gifts both in stores and on Walmart.com. Today, I’m excited to share that the savings will continue with more deals than ever on Cyber Monday.
We’re kicking off Cyber Monday on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2. Customers will be able to shop thousands of deals and hundreds of exclusive products that can only be found on Walmart.com, including a few of my favorite deals listed here:
Electronics
- VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99 ($198.01 savings)
- Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $299.00 ($200.00 savings)
- $450.00 gift card with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone
Toys & Kids
- KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30-Piece Play Food Set for $89.98 ($60.01 savings)
- Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition with three mixes *online exclusive* for $29.97 ($28.88 savings)
- KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing Set for $219.00 ($180.00 savings)
Home & Lifestyle
- Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69.99 ($39.01 savings)
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System for $229.99 ($219.09 savings)
- Protege 5-Piece Set with Carry on and Checked Bag for $62.00 ($37.99 savings)
Video Games & Entertainment
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99 ($20.00 savings)
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset for $349.00 ($50.00 savings)
- Star Wars Arcade Machine for $399.00 ($100.00 savings)
Fashion
- Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch for $29.99 ($35.01 savings)
- Blue Star Clothing Women’s Plush Robe for $9.99 ($20.00 savings)
- Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Neck Top and Fleece Pajama Pant Set for $9.99 ($8.00 savings)
Baby
- Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $199.99 ($70.00 savings)
But, it’s not just about great products, it’s also about how we’re making it easy for busy families to get their online orders when and how they want. For most of our Cyber Monday deals, customers can choose free two-day shipping or the option to pick up their Walmart.com order at a local store the same day or during their next weekly shopping trip – whichever is most convenient.
It’s my first Cyber Monday at Walmart.com and I’m excited about the great work the merchants have done to make sure we have the right assortment of top gifts and great brands at the lowest prices of the season. With unbelievable savings on more items than ever before, we’re ready to surprise and delight customers on the busiest online shopping day of the year.