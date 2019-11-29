Get Ready for a Great Cyber Monday

Nov. 29, 2019

By Ashley Buchanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S. eCommerce

During our Black Friday event yesterday, customers discovered great gifts both in stores and on Walmart.com. Today, I’m excited to share that the savings will continue with more deals than ever on Cyber Monday.

We’re kicking off Cyber Monday on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2. Customers will be able to shop thousands of deals and hundreds of exclusive products that can only be found on Walmart.com, including a few of my favorite deals listed here:

Electronics

Toys & Kids

Home & Lifestyle

Video Games & Entertainment

Fashion

Baby

But, it’s not just about great products, it’s also about how we’re making it easy for busy families to get their online orders when and how they want. For most of our Cyber Monday deals, customers can choose free two-day shipping or the option to pick up their Walmart.com order at a local store the same day or during their next weekly shopping trip – whichever is most convenient.

It’s my first Cyber Monday at Walmart.com and I’m excited about the great work the merchants have done to make sure we have the right assortment of top gifts and great brands at the lowest prices of the season. With unbelievable savings on more items than ever before, we’re ready to surprise and delight customers on the busiest online shopping day of the year.

