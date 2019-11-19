Calling All DIY-ers! Walmart Has Hammered Out a New Tool Line to Make Home Improvement Projects Easier Than Ever

Nov. 19, 2019

By Diana Marshall, Senior Vice President, Hardlines Merchandising, Walmart U.S.

Whether working hard or playing hard, our customers trust Walmart for quality products that deliver what they need at the right price. Today, we’re excited to do just that with the launch of a new, exclusive tool line called HART™, available only at Walmart.

From our customers who have never swung a hammer to those who are DIY enthusiasts or even full-time fixers, it’s all about having the right system of tools to get the job done. We drilled down to better address our customers’ needs and provide them with the products and experiences they want in our stores and online. With HART as the newest member of tool brands offered at Walmart, we are continuing our commitment to help busy families save time and live better – all for a great value at our everyday low prices.

When it comes to tools they’ll use, our customers are looking for durable, high-performing and affordable products that stand the test of time. They’re looking to invest in products that can measure up to a variety of activities over the years. Whether our customers are completing a home improvement project inspired by YouTube or engaging in one of my favorite activities – a camping trip with the family – these tools will work hard for them.

The complete line of HART products is easy to use, versatile for any project homeowners find themselves having to tackle, and – best of all – available at an excellent value and amazing quality.

The HART line features power tools, hand tools, lawn & garden tools, automotive tools and several other accessories and lifestyle products. It also offers a variety of storage solutions, such as my personal favorite item: the 36” 5-drawer mobile work bench. I can’t wait to give this item to my family as a gift this Christmas – it’s awesome! Seriously, there’s pretty much nothing HART can’t handle.

Making life easier for busy families, HART tools allow you to do away with cords, gas, and piles of dead batteries! HART battery-powered products conveniently use a single interchangeable battery system for all the 20V and 40V power tools. This makes it simple for our customers to keep their equipment charged and complete their projects more efficiently. Anything that makes life simple is important to me.

This December, we’ll introduce a selection of products in stores and on Walmart.com for customers with home improvement gurus and DIY enthusiasts on their holiday gifting lists, including:



The complete line of over 340 items will be available in stores and on Walmart.com in February 2020, just in time for springtime home and garden projects as well as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifting.

At Walmart, we are so proud to unveil the HART system of tools and accessories, which are designed to power people’s lives. We hope that whatever customers need to get done, they do it with HART.

Learn more about HART’s full line of more than 60 power tools, 40 outdoor tools, 170 hand tools and storage solutions and 70 power tool accessories below.

