Calling All DIY-ers! Walmart Has Hammered Out a New Tool Line to Make Home Improvement Projects Easier Than Ever

Nov. 19, 2019
By Diana Marshall, Senior Vice President, Hardlines Merchandising, Walmart U.S.
Whether working hard or playing hard, our customers trust Walmart for quality products that deliver what they need at the right price. Today, we’re excited to do just that with the launch of a new, exclusive tool line called HART™, available only at Walmart.
From our customers who have never swung a hammer to those who are DIY enthusiasts or even full-time fixers, it’s all about having the right system of tools to get the job done. We drilled down to better address our customers’ needs and provide them with the products and experiences they want in our stores and online. With HART as the newest member of tool brands offered at Walmart, we are continuing our commitment to help busy families save time and live better – all for a great value at our everyday low prices.
When it comes to tools they’ll use, our customers are looking for durable, high-performing and affordable products that stand the test of time. They’re looking to invest in products that can measure up to a variety of activities over the years. Whether our customers are completing a home improvement project inspired by YouTube or engaging in one of my favorite activities – a camping trip with the family – these tools will work hard for them.
The complete line of HART products is easy to use, versatile for any project homeowners find themselves having to tackle, and – best of all – available at an excellent value and amazing quality.
The HART line features power tools, hand tools, lawn & garden tools, automotive tools and several other accessories and lifestyle products. It also offers a variety of storage solutions, such as my personal favorite item: the 36” 5-drawer mobile work bench. I can’t wait to give this item to my family as a gift this Christmas – it’s awesome! Seriously, there’s pretty much nothing HART can’t handle.
Making life easier for busy families, HART tools allow you to do away with cords, gas, and piles of dead batteries! HART battery-powered products conveniently use a single interchangeable battery system for all the 20V and 40V power tools. This makes it simple for our customers to keep their equipment charged and complete their projects more efficiently. Anything that makes life simple is important to me.
This December, we’ll introduce a selection of products in stores and on Walmart.com for customers with home improvement gurus and DIY enthusiasts on their holiday gifting lists, including:
- 20V 4 Tool Combo Kit with 200 PC. Accessory Kit, $178
- 20V 2 PC. ½” Drill & Impact Driver Kit, $94
- 20V Hybrid 12” String Trimmer/Edger & Blower Kit, $148
The complete line of over 340 items will be available in stores and on Walmart.com in February 2020, just in time for springtime home and garden projects as well as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifting.
At Walmart, we are so proud to unveil the HART system of tools and accessories, which are designed to power people’s lives. We hope that whatever customers need to get done, they do it with HART.
Learn more about HART’s full line of more than 60 power tools, 40 outdoor tools, 170 hand tools and storage solutions and 70 power tool accessories below.
- Power ToolsCompact and lightweight, the 20V power tools are designed for user comfort and to ensure high functioning performance, durability for long-term use, and control for the best results. The universal 20V battery allows our customers to work almost anywhere – in the home, the workshop, the garage, out in the yard or on-the-go.
Featured products:
20V Brushless Drill, $94
20V Brushless Drill & Impact Driver Combo, $178
20V Multi-Tool, $54
20V Rotary Tool, $69
20V Random Orbit Sander, $44.88
- Hand ToolsWith HART, customers can find hand tools and tool kits that meet the needs for any job, whether in the home, workshop or garage. From forged-grip wrecking tools to a 215-piece chrome mechanics tool set to a variety of tape measures, customers will find products that meet their needs.
Featured products:
25' Pro Wide Tape, $13.88
20-piece Screwdrivers set, $19.74
4-piece pliers set, $24.94
20 oz. Steel Hammer, $21.88
215-piece mechanics box set, $148
- AutomotiveFor customers who are ready to do repairs, maintenance or quick fixes on their cars quickly and efficiently, it makes sense to invest in a quality set of automotive tools. HART offers a diverse selection of quality automotive tools, including buffers, impact wrenches, pliers, socket sets and more.
Featured products:
20V Inflator, $34.97
20V ½” Impact Wrench, $119
20V 10” Random Orbit Buffer, $88
20V Hand Vacuum, $29.76
- Lawn & GardenHART Outdoor Equipment makes conquering yard work easy and convenient, no matter the size of the lawn. From string trimmers and blowers, to mowers and chainsaws, the HART 20V and 40V systems offer great solutions for our customers.
Featured products:
20V Hybrid Blower, $96
40V Brushless Chainsaw, $188
20V Hybrid String Trimmer, $96
40V Brushless Self-Propelled Mower, $378
- Home & LifestyleIf you’re planning a road trip with family, heading out to a campground with friends or simply enjoying an afternoon in the backyard, HART has products that fit everyday life for our customers.
Featured products:
20V LED Spotlight, $49
20V Power Source, $49
20V Dual Function Digital Inflator, $54
20V Fan, $29.76
20V Bluetooth Radio, $39.77