Walmart Inc. to present at Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 8, 2019 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a discussion at the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference on Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. EST. The session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com. A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.

