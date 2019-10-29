Walmart Confirms Cielo Vista Store will Re-open Nov. 14, Unveils Design for Permanent Memorial

Grand Candela and plaza intended to create a place to remember, honor and celebrate the lives of the victims and a place of respite and reconnection for the survivors

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 — Inspired by the cultural significance of candles in commemorating important moments, the focal point of the permanent memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the August 3 tragedy at the Cielo Vista Walmart will be a Grand Candela – 22 individual perforated aluminum arcs grouped together into one, single 30-foot candela symbolizing unity and emanating light into the sky.

The Grand Candela will be the anchor of a plaza built on the south side of the store’s parking lot. To give the plaza a defined sense of place, it will be enclosed by decorative metal fencing and landscaped with native and adaptive plants.

“We are grateful to be part of such an incredible community that when faced with tragedy has responded with unity, compassion and love,” said Todd Peterson, Walmart vice president and regional general manager. “Over the last several weeks, our associates have been helping prepare store 2201 for opening and, as a reflection of the strength and resiliency of the El Paso community, the Cielo Vista Walmart will re-open to customers on Thurs. Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m.”

He continued, “As the store resumes retail operations, we remain focused on honoring the victims and survivors. The 30-foot high Grand Candela will stand as a tribute to each of the lives lost on August 3 and a testament to the light of hope that radiates from the El Paso community.”

The company has begun work on the foundation needed to support the 30-foot structure and expects construction of the memorial to take approximately 4-6 weeks.

Store construction activity is on track and re-opening is scheduled for Thurs., Nov. 14. Doors will open to customers at 9:00 a.m.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Walmart in Texas

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Texas, we serve customers at 590 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, http://Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ more than160,000 associates in Texas. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $48.5 billion with Texas suppliers in FYE19 and supporting more than 267,000 Texas supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY19, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $117.4 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Texas.





