Illustration of students on campus
Working at Walmart

Addressing the Cost Barrier: $333 Million in Tuition Costs Saved Since Walmart Launched the Live Better U Education Program

Oct. 13, 2022
Student holding sign that says My Black is Beautiful
Working at Walmart

Accelerating Equity in Education and Workforce Mobility

Oct. 5, 2022
Doctor and patients sit looking at Ultrasound
Working at Walmart

Walmart Names Kindbody as Provider for Associate Fertility and Family-Building Benefits Nationwide

Sept. 27, 2022
Working at Walmart

Walmart To Welcome 40,000 Associates To Deliver for a Great Holiday Season and Beyond

Sept. 21, 2022
Atlanta Harvest employee holding fruit basket
Working at Walmart

Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity Update: Focusing on Food To Advance Health Equity

July 22, 2022
Doula Examining Pregnant Woman
Working at Walmart

Walmart Expands Benefit for Pregnancy Support

June 22, 2022
Spark with Blue Background
Working at Walmart

Belonging begins with us: Our annual Culture, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report

June 9, 2022
AAPI Lead
Working at Walmart

Your Voice, My Voice, Our Voices: Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May 13, 2022
Associate Picks Out Produce In Store
Working at Walmart

Accelerating Associate Opportunity Through Growth, Well-being, Inclusion and Digital

March 16, 2022
Booths with people shopping outside
Working at Walmart

Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity Update: Supporting the Success of Black Businesses in Retail

Jan. 18, 2022
Associates with PPE smiling and hugging
Working at Walmart

We’re Making Walmart the Best Place for Everyone by Creating Opportunity

Jan. 17, 2022
Ahmed Nabizada Headshot
Working at Walmart

Supporting Our Neighbors: An Update on Walmart’s Work to Welcome Afghan Refugees

Nov. 30, 2021
